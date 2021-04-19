Video
Connect Airlines sets its sights on Canada-US business day-tripping

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

April 18: Boston-based charter operator Waltzing Matilda Aviation (WMA) in October 2021 plans to launch a scheduled carrier called Connect Airlines, which will link Toronto's downtown Billy Bishop airport with business centers in the Northeast and Midwest United States.
Using the Canadian-built Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft, Connect Airlines will offer "a premium service for day-tripping business travelers", said WMA in an 8 April 2021 statement.
Runway Girl Network reached out to WMA chief executive officer John Thomas for more details. Thomas has 35 years of  experience in the aviation industry. He led the Global Airline Practice for LEK Consulting for over 20 years, advising the world's leading airlines on M&A, ancillary revenues, loyalty programs, alliances, and restructuring. He also served as group executive, Virgin Australia Airlines, and currently sits on the boards of Icelandair Group and SkyService Investments.
He told us that WMA cannot yet specify which US cities will be served by Connect Airlines as it is waiting to see what slots will be available at Billy Bishop. "We should know that by the end of May and will be able to determine launch routes shortly thereafter," he said. Most if not all of Connect Airlines' sectors will be under 90 minutes in duration.
Flying to and from Billy Bishop (YTZ) is strategic, as it ensures that business travelers can land closer to the downtown core. Thomas said Toronto Pearson "is a great hub" but is less convenient for the point-to-point passenger to Toronto. Before the COVID-19 crisis, YTZ "never captured its 'fair' share of the transborder market", he noted.
Another positive cited by Thomas is that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance has been approved at YTZ, which will improve the business proposition. "Construction still to be commenced but we are hoping that preclearance will be up and running during the course of 2022."
In terms of passenger experience, Connect Airlines anticipates operating Q400s in a standard all-economy layout with 78 seats.    -Runway Network


