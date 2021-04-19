Video
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:45 AM
Home Business

Midland Bank launches its Chatbot

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Midland Bank Limited (MDB) formally launched its Chatbot, under the brand name Dolly.
On this occasion, Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the Chatbot, along with Md. Zahid Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and other high officials of the Bank in a simple ceremony, held on Sunday at the Board Room of Head Office of the Bank at Gulshan, Dhaka, says a press release.
A Chatbot is a computer programme that is designed to simulate human conversation. Users communicate with these tools using a chat interface, just like they would converse with another person.
Chatbot interpret the words given to them by a person and provide a pre-set answer. From the Bank's Facebook messenger, Midland Bank's Virtual Assistant Dolly, will answer the queries of the users.
Mohd. Javed Tarek Khan, SEVP and Head of Institutional Banking Division,
Md. Ridwanul Hoque, EVP and Head of Retail Distribution,
Md. Nazmul Huda Sarkar, CTO, EVP and Head of Information Technology Division, Md. Abed-Ur-Rahman, SAVP and Head of Cards of Midland Bank were also present at the inauguration programme.









