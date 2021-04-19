Samsung introduces curated offers for Eid-ul-Fitr

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has exhibited its determination to excite the local customers by bringing unique offers for the Eid-ul-Fitr campaign, 'Eid Hok Eider Moto' which will continue until April 30, next.

On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, in a statement said, "The campaign represents a tremendous opportunity for Samsung enthusiasts to enhance their collection of innovative products at an affordable price. Moreover, we also want the people of Bangladesh to use pioneering technologies which will enhance their lifestyles."

Tailored to surpass customer demands, Samsung has brought a fantastic array of offers on numerous segments, including TVs, Refrigerators, Air-Conditioners, Washing Machine and Microwave Oven.

The company is known to bring one of the best technologies with stunning designs for their televisions.

The TVs' innovative technology turns the ordinary into the extraordinary with immersive sound, endless detail, and minimalist design.

Entertainment enthusiasts can boost their home cinematic experience by T-series 75-inch and 55-inch QLED or UHD TVs and Sound Bar.

Apart from up to BDT 50,000 cashback, customers can also enjoy 'Buy One Get One' offer if they purchase either a 75-inch or 55-inch QLED or UHD T-Series TV.

Moreover, 50% discounts will be applicable on Sound Bars with the purchase of selected TVs. Apart from it, customers can enjoy 36 months of EMI at 0% interest on selected TVs depending on models and sizes.

Customers interested in purchasing refrigerator can enjoy cashback up to BDT 15,000 and an additional discount up to BDT 23,000 on exchange offer of Side-By-Side Refrigerator.

Instant cashback will be available on few home appliances - 12% on Air Conditioners and 16% on Washing Machines. On top of it, customers will get up to BDT 3,000 cashback on Microwave Ovens.

All the offers are available at Samsung SmartPlaza, FairElectronics, Transcom Digital, Electra, and Rangs Industries showrooms. Besides, customers can also purchase the products online and enjoy the discounts too.

All the appliances and TVs will be safely delivered to the customer's home without any charge.



