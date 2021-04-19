

200 girls join US embassy sponsored STEM Olympiad

The event was organized In recognition of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee and Bengali New Year, said an embassy statement.

During the two-day virtual event, funded by the Embassy's Public Affairs Section and in partnership with RoboLab, more than 200 middle school, high school, and undergraduate students from all eight divisions completed STEM challenges and quizzes, participated in mentor discussions with female Bangladeshi scientists and engineers, and celebrated their achievements in an awards ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Olympiad, Deputy Chief of Mission Wagner encouraged participants to pursue careers in STEM and to study in the United States saying, "Women have and will make amazing contributions in STEM fields in Bangladesh, the United States, and around the world. You belong in science, technology, engineering, and math fields, and the world needs you there."

The 2021 "STEM Olympiad for Girls" project is one of U.S. Embassy Dhaka's many initiatives during the year of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, engage marginalized communities, ensure gender parity, and provide women and girls with opportunities to contribute to creating sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity in Bangladesh and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

RoboLab is the Embassy's implementing partner for this project. RoboLab is a Dhaka-based for-profit educational organization focused on helping children and young adults develop problem-solving, critical thinking, and logical analysis skills through age-appropriate STEM-based education, including robotics and computer programming.









Deputy Chief of Mission JoAnne Wagner joined STEM educators and students on Sunday to inaugurate the 2021 "STEM Olympiad for Girls" competition and discussion programme to encourage young women and girls to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineer, and mathematics (STEM) fields.The event was organized In recognition of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee and Bengali New Year, said an embassy statement.During the two-day virtual event, funded by the Embassy's Public Affairs Section and in partnership with RoboLab, more than 200 middle school, high school, and undergraduate students from all eight divisions completed STEM challenges and quizzes, participated in mentor discussions with female Bangladeshi scientists and engineers, and celebrated their achievements in an awards ceremony.Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Olympiad, Deputy Chief of Mission Wagner encouraged participants to pursue careers in STEM and to study in the United States saying, "Women have and will make amazing contributions in STEM fields in Bangladesh, the United States, and around the world. You belong in science, technology, engineering, and math fields, and the world needs you there."The 2021 "STEM Olympiad for Girls" project is one of U.S. Embassy Dhaka's many initiatives during the year of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, engage marginalized communities, ensure gender parity, and provide women and girls with opportunities to contribute to creating sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity in Bangladesh and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.RoboLab is the Embassy's implementing partner for this project. RoboLab is a Dhaka-based for-profit educational organization focused on helping children and young adults develop problem-solving, critical thinking, and logical analysis skills through age-appropriate STEM-based education, including robotics and computer programming.