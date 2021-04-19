Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

France to give 1 billion euros aid to farmers hit by frost

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

APRIL 18: French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Saturday pledged more than one billion euros in aid for farmers and winemakers reeling from the worst frost in decades.
Across France, agriculturists are counting their losses after the freeze -- which followed a period of unseasonably warm weather -- affected hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops and vines in 10 of the country's 13 regions.
"An exceptional situation, exceptional measures. I have just announced a significant effort on the part of the state of over one billion euros ($1.2 billion) as the situation justifies it," Castex told a meeting of farmers' representatives and local elected officials in southern France.
He said emergency aid would be given "in 10 or 15 days" to local officials to help the worst-affected farmers.
Arborists or tree growers qualifying for compensation under the current state of agricultural calamity regime would be paid for 40 percent of their losses.
They are usually paid up to 35 percent under European rules.
Other measures will include tax breaks.
As well as vines, growers of kiwis, apricots, apples and other fruit have been badly hit along with farmers of other crops such as beet and rapeseed.
"The government has taken stock of the seriousness of the situation," Christine Lambert, the president of the main farmers' union FNSEA told AFP, adding that it had reacted "speedily".
Agriculture minister Julien Denormandie said the government funds would be used for "rapid compensation."
Bruno Darnaud, the head of another agricultural lobby, said France could see its fruit harvest dwindle by half -- meaning losses of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
And the FNSEA says at least a third of the production in vineyards -- representing two billion euros -- will be lost due to the frost.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip
Cheaper internet service fully mobile by 2021 end: Elon Musk
Connect Airlines sets its sights on Canada-US business day-tripping
2 years after Jet Airways’ suspension
Indian rupee may fall to 20.6 vs dirham due to rising Covid cases
DAE Capital acquires 13 aircraft in Q1
Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China
Bank of England tells firms to promote own RegTech products


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft