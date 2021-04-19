India's frozen prawn exports to the US declines

KOCHI, April 17: India's frozen prawn exports to the United States declined during the calendar year 2020 to 2,71,831, tonnes from2,86,902 tonnes of the previous year. However, the country retained the position as the largest exporter of frozen prawn to theUS.

India's Rs 47,000 crore seafood export (global) business owes its size to frozen prawn as it accounts for 51% of the quantity and73% of the total dollar earnings. Frozen prawn exports is a business pioneered by Kerala exporters - the very first containerload of frozen shrimp from India was exported by Kochi-based exporter R Madhavan Nayar through Cochin Port on August 3,1953, which marked the beginning of the modern seafood exports in India.

While India suffered a decline in exports, other major competitors increased their quantity of exports - Indonesia, the secondlargest exporter increased their exports to 1,60,744 tonnes from 1,33,163 tonnes of the previous year. Similarly, Ecuador'sexports grew to 1,25,818 tonnes from 82,869 tonnes of calendar year 2019. Vietnam, another major player also found a growthin their exports to the US, touching 65,459 tonnes in 2020, up from 55,859 tonnes of the previous year.

However, three significant players in this sector suffered degrowth in their frozen prawn exports to the US - Thailand's exportscame down to 40,510 tonnes in 2020 from 42,309 tonnes of the previous year. Similarly, Mexico's exports came down to25,654 tonnes from 29,547 tonnes of 2019 calendar year. And China's exports came down by half to 10,871 tonnes in 2020from 20,079 tonnes of the previous year.

According to the latest report from Globefish, part of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the harvestsin India, Thailand, Malaysia and Bangladesh compared with 2019, which hints at the performance of leading players in the USmarket. -TNN







