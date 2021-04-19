

Coordinated efforts to develop automobile sector underscored

There is no alternative to research and innovation in the automobile sector which makes a vital contribution to the survival of the industry in a globally competitive market, he said while attending an webinar as chief guest organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) titled 'Development of the Automobile Industry: Current Realities and Future Prospects' on the day.

Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki was present as the guest of honour at the function presided over by DCCI President Rezwan Rahman.

The Industries Minister further said, "Through industrialization a country goes to the highest or greater stage of its development, our government is working relentlessly for the industrialization and it's development. For industrialization in the country, we are providing all kinds of assistance to facilitate industrial investment of foreign investors."

He said, "Our government has been providing all kinds of assistance including industrial policy assistance to increase the production of manufactured goods in the country and increase the export of manufactured goods."

The Industries Minister said that despite the Corona pandemic Bangladesh economy was able to hold GDP growth at 5.24 per cent last year. The second wave of corona pandemic is going on, even in the midst of lockdown in the country, the government is keeping the industrial factories running with special arrangements as per hygiene rules.

He said there was no alternative to achieving the SDG target by 2030 and turning it into a developed country by 2041.

The Japanese Ambassador said that Japan is playing a significant role in creating skilled human resources in the automobile sector worldwide. Bangladesh has ample opportunity to follow that example. The light engineering industry needs to come forward to accelerate the development of the automobile sector in Bangladesh.

Welcoming the webinar, the DCCI president Rezwan Rahma said, "Our automobile industry is not reaching to the desired level due to lack of long term policies, lack of supportive tariff structure, insufficient supply of raw materials locally, skilled manpower and absence of backward linkage sector."

He mentioned that in order to harness the potential of this sector, the Ministry of Industries has prepared a 10-year term draft of 'Bangladesh Automobile Sector Roadmap 2021-22' and 'Automobile-Manufacturing Development Policy', which needs to be finalized as soon as possible.

Among others, the head of the US Embassy's Economic and Indo-Pacific Affairs Unit, John D. Dunham, Pragati Industries Ltd, managing director, Touhiduzzaman, chairman and managing director of Uttara Group, Matiur Rahman, Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) president Abdul Haq and JICA representative Hayakah Ukoh also spoke over the online seminar.























