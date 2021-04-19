Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Coordinated efforts to develop automobile sector underscored

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Coordinated efforts to develop automobile sector underscored

Coordinated efforts to develop automobile sector underscored

Coordination of industry and education is very important for the overall development of automobile sector, said Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday.
There is no alternative to research and innovation in the automobile sector which makes a vital contribution to the survival of the industry in a globally competitive market, he said while attending an webinar as chief guest organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) titled 'Development of the Automobile Industry: Current Realities and Future Prospects' on the day.
Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki was present as the guest of honour at the function presided over by DCCI President Rezwan Rahman.
The Industries Minister further said, "Through industrialization a country goes to the highest or greater stage of its development, our government is working relentlessly for the industrialization and it's development. For industrialization in the country, we are providing all kinds of assistance to facilitate industrial investment of foreign investors."
He said, "Our government has been providing all kinds of assistance including industrial policy assistance to increase the production of manufactured goods in the country and increase the export of manufactured goods."
The Industries Minister said that despite the Corona pandemic Bangladesh economy was able to hold GDP growth at 5.24 per cent last year. The second wave of corona pandemic is going on, even in the midst of lockdown in the country, the government is keeping the industrial factories running with special arrangements as per hygiene rules.
He said there was no alternative to achieving the SDG target by 2030 and turning it into a developed country by 2041.
The Japanese Ambassador said that Japan is playing a significant role in creating skilled human resources in the automobile sector worldwide. Bangladesh has ample opportunity to follow that example. The light engineering industry needs to come forward to accelerate the development of the automobile sector in Bangladesh.
Welcoming the webinar, the DCCI president Rezwan Rahma said, "Our automobile industry is not reaching to the desired level due to lack of long term policies, lack of supportive tariff structure, insufficient supply of raw materials locally, skilled manpower and absence of backward linkage sector."
He mentioned that in order to harness the potential of this sector, the Ministry of Industries has prepared a 10-year term draft of 'Bangladesh Automobile Sector Roadmap 2021-22' and 'Automobile-Manufacturing Development Policy', which needs to be finalized as soon as possible.
Among others, the head of the US Embassy's Economic and Indo-Pacific Affairs Unit, John D. Dunham, Pragati Industries Ltd, managing director, Touhiduzzaman,  chairman and managing director of Uttara Group, Matiur Rahman, Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) president Abdul Haq and JICA representative Hayakah Ukoh also spoke over the online seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip
Cheaper internet service fully mobile by 2021 end: Elon Musk
Connect Airlines sets its sights on Canada-US business day-tripping
2 years after Jet Airways’ suspension
Indian rupee may fall to 20.6 vs dirham due to rising Covid cases
DAE Capital acquires 13 aircraft in Q1
Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China
Bank of England tells firms to promote own RegTech products


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft