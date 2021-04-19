Video
Stocks maintain gaining streak on buying

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Sunday as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb spread of Covid infection.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 21.23 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 5,331.43. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 13.43 points to finish at 2,040.26 and 2.47 points closing at 1,211.54. Turnover on the DSE stood at Taka 6,027.69 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 5,564.21 million at the previous session.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 355 issues traded, 103 closed green, 171 in the red and 81 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by BD Finance, BATBC, Lanka Bangla Finance and Robi.
Primer Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Rahima Food was the worst loser, losing 4.52 percent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 34.58 points to settle at 15,413.79 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 20.12 points to close at 9,297.94. Of the issues traded, 78 advanced, 95 declined and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 74.35 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 21.70 crore.


