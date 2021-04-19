Electronic fund transfer resumes as BB fixes server glitch

Electronic fund transfer (EFT) resumed on Monday after fixing glitch in a server of the Bangladesh Bank that went errant some five days ago.

The glitch at the server halted interbank bank cheque transactions and electronic fund transfer. EFT also remained suspended for two working days.

BB spokesperson Sirajul Islam said, "All IT problems are solved and banks are doing normal transactions as usual like other days."

On April 13, the server went down due to disconnection of the fiber optical cable connecting the two data centers of the central bank.

General clients and businessmen were suffering due to the disruption and IT catastrophe in transacting interbank cheques and electronic fund transfers services which are the biggest means of transaction in the financial sector.

On an average Tk130 billion per day is being transacted through these two channels. The Microsoft and VMware technology team worked tirelessly to solve the problem. Finally, work is in full swing from Sunday.

Despite server crash the other transactions like ATM booth, mobile financial services and many others were not affected.

According to official sources at the BB, one of the two servers, one located at the central bank and another at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy in Mirpur, became inoperative resulting in disruption in the electronic fund transfer inter-bank cheque settlement.

