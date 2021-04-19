Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BPC to import 1.23m tonnes of petroleum products

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

State-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) now getting price quotations from traders who want to supply up to 1.23 million tonnes of diesel, jet fuel, furnace oil, octane and marine fuel combined that Bangladesh warts to buy during the July-December period of 2021.
The procurement volume is 18.75 per cent higher compared to that of the previous year.
The BPC is eyeing to import more refined petroleum products during H2, 2021 expecting higher consumption although the coronavirus cases are on the rise in Bangladesh like many other countries across the globe, said a senior BPC official.
Of the total petroleum products, the BPC will be importing 990,000 tonnes of diesel, 120,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 20,000 tonnes of furnace oil, 45,000 tonnes of octane and 60,000 tonnes of marine fuel through the tender during H2, 2021.
The bid submission deadline is May 11, 2021. The validity of the offers should be until September 7, 2021.
The bid winning suppliers will have to make delivery of the petroleum products to Chattogram.
The BPC will be importing the refined petroleum under five different packages dividing the quantity and types of petroleum products under different categories.
Currently, the BPC has been importing 1.25 million tonnes of refined oil products, which include 990,000 tonnes of diesel, 120,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 45,000 tonnes of octane, 80,000 tonnes of marine fuel, and 20,000 tonnes of furnace oil during the January-June period of 2021 from Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd and Vitol Asia Pte Ltd under tendering.
Premium rates under tendering for H1, 2021 are US$1.85 per barrel $1.75 per barrel for diesel, $2.88 per barrel for jet fuel, $20.88 per tonne for furnace oil and $4.95 per tonne for octane, and $28.48 per tonne for marine fuel.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip
Cheaper internet service fully mobile by 2021 end: Elon Musk
Connect Airlines sets its sights on Canada-US business day-tripping
2 years after Jet Airways’ suspension
Indian rupee may fall to 20.6 vs dirham due to rising Covid cases
DAE Capital acquires 13 aircraft in Q1
Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China
Bank of England tells firms to promote own RegTech products


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft