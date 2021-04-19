Video
Govt launches $7.5m Covid-19 Enterprise Response Fund

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

The Commerce Ministry has launched a $7.5 million Covid-19 response fund to help private enterprises procure plant equipment and produce medical and personal protective equipment (PPE)in the country.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi virtually announced the commencement of the fund called "Covid-19 Enterprise Response Fund (CERF) or Window-4" initiated with the support of the World Bank on Sunday.
Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister; Mercy Miyang Tembon, country director for Bangladesh, spoke at the event as special guests.
Md Jafar Uddin, senior secretary of the commerce ministry, chaired the event.
Under the CERF, the fund will support private enterprises to procure plant equipment and produce medical and personal protective equipment on a sustainable manner, said Md Hafizur Rahman, project director and additional secretary of the ministry.
The grants -- ranged between $50,000 and $500,000 -- will be made available to private Bangladeshi farms, he said.
About 50 applications will be accepted on a competitive basis for the grants, which would be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.
The Minister said, "Covid-19 has dealt a huge blow to the global economy. Bangladesh is not out of it. We have to fight against Corona in the country and in the international market. I am hopeful that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina we will be able to deal with any situation."
Salman F Rahman said, "Bangladesh has a lot of plans like a developed country to deal with the second wave of corona. I have to thank the World Bank at this time. They are going through our crisis support."
"We are also moving forward with the epidemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.
He said: "The Commerce Minister is doing a very good job with e-commerce. Covid-19 is a big challenge for us. We brought accessories like masks and PPE from many countries last year. But this year we are exporting it to another country. If we get some time and opportunity we will do better than many. In the market we are emphasizing on the supply of quality products. We hope that the private sector will do well and there will be employment for many in this sector."


