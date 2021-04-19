Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Flick reveals quit shock



Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba (L) and Wolfsburg's Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, on April 17, 2021. photo: AFP

"I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I want out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick told Sky amid tensions with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic

"It wasn't an easy decision for me."

Being released from his Bayern contract would clear the way for Flick to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.

He is one of the main candidates to be Germany head coach after Joachim Loew steps down following the June 11-July 11 tournament.

Flick's announcement capped a turbulent week for Bayern, who bounced back from their Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of PSG on Tuesday.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead with early goals by Jamal Musiala, 18, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Musiala danced through the Wolfsburg defence to put Bayern ahead after 15 minutes before Choupo-Moting took advantage of a mistake by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels to stab home the visitors' second goal.

Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg, but Musiala made it 3-1 at half-time with a towering header to leave him on four Bundesliga goals this season.

