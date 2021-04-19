Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Flick reveals quit shock

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba (L) and Wolfsburg's Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, on April 17, 2021. photo: AFP

Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba (L) and Wolfsburg's Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, on April 17, 2021. photo: AFP

WOLFSBURG, APRIL 18: Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick revealed Saturday he wants to quit the Bundesliga leaders even after their 3-2 win at Wolfsburg left the champions seven points clear at the top of the table and on the verge of a ninth straight league title.
"I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I want out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick told Sky amid tensions with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic
"It wasn't an easy decision for me."
Being released from his Bayern contract would clear the way for Flick to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.
He is one of the main candidates to be Germany head coach after Joachim Loew steps down following the June 11-July 11 tournament.
Flick's announcement capped a turbulent week for Bayern, who bounced back from their Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of PSG on Tuesday.
The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead with early goals by Jamal Musiala, 18, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Musiala danced through the Wolfsburg defence to put Bayern ahead after 15 minutes before Choupo-Moting took advantage of a mistake by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels to stab home the visitors' second goal.
Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg, but Musiala made it 3-1 at half-time with a towering header to leave him on four Bundesliga goals this season.
Maximilian Philipp gave hosts Wolfsburg hope when he flicked home a cross just after the break.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Flick reveals quit shock
British sport halts play to honour Prince Philip
Djokovic to host Serbia tournament a year after Covid fiasco
Messi scores twice as Barca beat Athletic to win Copa del Rey
Chelsea end Man City's quadruple quest to reach FA Cup final
Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis
Ziyech targets 'special' finish for Chelsea
Milan squeuze past Genoa to end home hoodoo


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft