Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic to host Serbia tournament a year after Covid fiasco

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

BELGRADE, APRIL 18: World number one Novak Djokovic will relaunch the Serbia Open tournament in Belgrade on Monday, less than a year after a charity event he organised in the city ended in fiasco.
Djokovic was among several players to test positive after last year's event, which was held in front of thousands of fans with no social distancing.
Organisers insist that the forthcoming ATP clay court event scheduled for April 19-25 will be very different -- no fans will be allowed and Covid protocols will apply.
The Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade will also stage a second clay court event from May 24 on the eve of Roland Garros.
Apart from Djokovic, other top players in Belgrade this week event will include Italy's Matteo Berrettini as well as Russian sensation Aslan Karatsev who made the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year.
The tournament is organised by the 33-year-old's family with his younger brother Djordje acting as director, and will be played in his "Novak" facility where he regularly trains.
The Serbian capital stepped in, relaunching the Serbia Open after a nine-year hiatus, after Budapest withdrew from organising a tournament.
Fans will not be allowed in the stands, while the players will have to follow "strict security protocols" prescribed by the ATP, Djordje Djokovic told the N1 TV channel.
"Masks will be mandatory, inside and outside. We want to respect the rules in order to protect the players."  
He added that the players would be housed in "controlled spaces", noting that "isolation is currently a necessity".
According to tennis expert Nebojsa Viskovic, organising the tournament by the book is crucial to revamp the world number one's tarnished reputation as a host.
"The organisers will certainly want to improve this image (of Djokovic) and this is what motivated their decision that there would be no audience this year," Viskovic told AFP.
Months after tennis went into lockdown last March, Djokovic launched an ill-fated charity competition in Belgrade.
The Adria Tour packed in 4,000 spectators, players shook hands and took selfies with fans, and ball boys and girls handled sweaty towels.
Djokovic and other tennis stars including Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev were heavily criticised after being photographed partying shirtless at a teeming Belgrade night club.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Flick reveals quit shock
British sport halts play to honour Prince Philip
Djokovic to host Serbia tournament a year after Covid fiasco
Messi scores twice as Barca beat Athletic to win Copa del Rey
Chelsea end Man City's quadruple quest to reach FA Cup final
Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis
Ziyech targets 'special' finish for Chelsea
Milan squeuze past Genoa to end home hoodoo


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft