Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, APRIL 18: Leicester sent Manchester United crashing out of the FA Cup as Kelechi Iheanacho's double sealed a 3-1 win, while Chelsea will face Manchester City in the semi-finals after beating Sheffield United on Sunday.
Brendan Rodgers' side can look forward to meeting Southampton in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1982 thanks to Iheanacho's predatory finishing at the King Power Stadium.
He put Leicester ahead in Rodgers' 100th game in charge before Mason Greenwood equalised late in the first half.
Youri Tielemans restored Leicester's lead and Nigeria striker Iheanacho wrapped up only their second win over United in 23 years and their first since 2014.
Leicester, who have never won the FA Cup and last reached the final in 1969, will head to Wembley to face Southampton in April.
"I'm obviously delighted. It was a great performance. Every aspect of the game was complete," Rodgers said.
"We showed courage to play against one of Europe's greatest teams. I told the players they were three games from history. Now it's two."
United's limp exit ended their run of 29 away games without defeat in all domestic competitions since losing at Liverpool in January 2020.
Without a trophy since the 2017 Europa League, that competition is now their last realistic chance of winning the first silverware of boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.
"We didn't have the spark but it's understandable. We played every three days and been on a great run. It just caught up with us, all the games and travels," Solskjaer said.
"Thursday in Milan was a big night and took a lot of out of us physically. We didn't have the extra zip, authority and confidence today.
"We've got the Europa League and Premier League to concentrate on. Yes we would've liked to go to Wembley but now all the focus is on the games we do have."
After reaching the Europa League quarter-finals with a win at AC Milan in midweek, Solskjaer made five changes and United's reshuffled line-up never looked comfortable.
Fred paid the price for a woeful mistake in the 24th minute.
When Harry Maguire played a risky ball out to Fred on the edge of the United area, the Brazilian's panicked response was a weak back-pass towards United keeper Dean Henderson.
Iheanacho nipped in to intercept it before rounding Henderson and tapping into the empty net to make it eight goals in his last nine games.
United equalised in the 38th minute when Pogba's cross was cleverly dummied by Donny van de Beek and Greenwood slammed his shot past Kasper Schmeichel from 12 yards.
Lacklustre United were still out of sorts and Tielemans put Leicester back in front in the 52nd minute.
The Belgian midfielder advanced unchecked as United backed off and he took full advantage with a fine low finish from the edge of the area.
Iheanacho killed off United in the 78th minute with a clinical header from Marc Albrighton's free-kick.
At Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel's much-changed side were below their best but still earned a potentially thrilling showdown with quadruple chasers Manchester City by beating Sheffield United 2-0.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Flick reveals quit shock
British sport halts play to honour Prince Philip
Djokovic to host Serbia tournament a year after Covid fiasco
Messi scores twice as Barca beat Athletic to win Copa del Rey
Chelsea end Man City's quadruple quest to reach FA Cup final
Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis
Ziyech targets 'special' finish for Chelsea
Milan squeuze past Genoa to end home hoodoo


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft