Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Milan squeuze past Genoa to end home hoodoo

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

MILAN, APRIL 18: Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca turned into his own net to hand AC Milan a 2-1 win on Sunday, their first in over two months at the San Siro.
Scamacca's 68th-minute own goal put second-placed Milan eight points behind city rivals Inter, who travel to Napoli later on Sunday, and kept them on course for a return to Champions League football next season.
Stefano Pioli's side had not won their last six games in the San Siro in all competitions and were playing without suspended forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
They needed a win with third-placed Juventus, now four points behind, at fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta later on Sunday.
"We wasted a lot, we could have finished it earlier, but the important thing is the spirit to stay in the game until the very end," said Pioli, who has given up on catching Inter. "Inter have taken too many points to think that we can still fight for the Scudetto (league title).
"Winning was important. We will have to face important teams, Atalanta, Juventus, Lazio, from here to the end they will all be difficult."
Ante Rebic put Milan ahead in the 13th minute with Rafael Leao, taking the place of Ibrahimovic, missing a chance for a second minutes later. A Mattia Destro header against his former club pulled 14th-placed Genoa level eight minutes before the break.
Mario Mandzukic came off the bench for his first appearance in over two months just after the hour and had a role in the winning goal, which Scamacca guided past his own goalkeeper from a corner.
Genoa missed a double chance to pull level again with four minutes to go when Andrea Masiello and Valon Behrami were denied by Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori's goal-line clearance to hand Milan their first home win since February 7.
The seven-time European champions are aiming to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Flick reveals quit shock
British sport halts play to honour Prince Philip
Djokovic to host Serbia tournament a year after Covid fiasco
Messi scores twice as Barca beat Athletic to win Copa del Rey
Chelsea end Man City's quadruple quest to reach FA Cup final
Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis
Ziyech targets 'special' finish for Chelsea
Milan squeuze past Genoa to end home hoodoo


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft