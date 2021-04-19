

Tiger batters shine in warm-up, Miraz only booming bowler

Tamim Iqbal led Team Red and Mominul Haque's Team green locked horns in a two-day match in Katunayake where Red were dominating with both bat and ball. Tamim's team piled up 314 runs in day-1 losing one wicket sustaining 79.2 overs.

Skipper Tamim, his opening partner Saif Hasan, man at three Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan all took retired hurt willingly after picking up respective fifties except Shohan, who returned sideline remaining two short of a fifty. Tamim scored 63, Saif 52, Shanto 53 and Mushfiq gathered 66 runs. Mehidy Miraz was unbeaten with 24 runs next to his name. Taijul Islam was the only batsman to get out in the last ball of the day scoring two runs. Shuvagata Hom was the only successful bowler of the day claiming the wicket of Taijul.

Team Green in the contrary were bowled out for 225 runs. Liton Das and Mominul Haque came to bat twice. Liton took retire scoring 27 runs in the 1st session of the day, who batted again in 2nd session and took retired again scoring 66 runs. Mominul in the contrary had got out before opening the account while batting during 1st session, who came again to bat and gathered 47 runs. Besides, Mohammad Mithun collected 28 runs, Shoriful Islam not out 20 and Shadman Islam got 19 runs.

Miraz scalped three wickets allowing 41 runs while Abu Jayed Rahi and Taijul shared two wickets each.

All 21 members of Bangladesh primary squad are now in Sri Lanka and the final squad is expected to be announced today.



Preliminary Squad:

Mominul Haque, Liton Kumer Das, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.









