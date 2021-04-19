BFF to draft schedule for BPL second leg

The first round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football was concluded a month back. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is now preparing for the second round and going to chalk a schedule for that.

Although the first round has finished without any problem, the second round is facing a big one and it is the condition formed with the gradual increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. A countrywide lockdown was initiated weeks back and that is still going on. None knows when everything will return to a tolerable level. Right now nothing is in normal condition.

When the situation is this the Bangladesh FF is planning for a draft schedule for the second round of the BPL matches, especially taking the AFC Cup 2021 matches, FIFA World Cup qualifier matches and government initiated lockdown into consideration.

The Professional Football League Management Committee of BFF led by federation's senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy decided about the draft schedule for the event in the noon on Sunday through a virtual meeting of the committee. The committee also agreed to arrange another meeting about the matter within two or three days.

In the meantime, the player transfer and registration for the second round of league was wrapped up on Saturday night. A total of 48 booters including 15 foreign recruits have new tents now.








