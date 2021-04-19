Signs of progress at nuke talks

VIENNA, Apr 18: The EU, Russia and Iran hailed progress at nuclear talks Saturday as discussions resumed in Vienna following an attack on one of Tehran's nuclear sites.

The talks also took place just a day after Iran said it had started producing uranium at 60-percent purity following an explosion at its Natanz nuclear facility that it blamed on arch-foe Israel.

The Islamic republic had warned it would sharply ramp up its enrichment of uranium earlier this week. A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told AFP Saturday the agency had "verified" that Iran had begun this process and that according to Tehran the enrichment level was 55.3 percent. -AFP