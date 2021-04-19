Bush steps into migration debate

WASHINGTON, Apr 18: Former president George W. Bush has stepped into the US debate on immigration, saying migrants are "a force for good" and arguing for a gradual process to allow undocumented immigrants to earn legal status.

Bush, a past governor of Texas -- a border state heavily impacted by migration -- made his points in an op-ed article in the Washington Post previewing his new book "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants."

The book, whose name comes from the nation's Latin motto "E Pluribus unum," features portraits of immigrants done by Bush himself, who self-deprecatingly says he knows his paintings "may not set the art world stirring." But he says that by sharing the portraits of immigrants, each with "a remarkable story," he hoped "to humanize the debate on immigration and reform." -AFP







