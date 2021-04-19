Video
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:42 AM
Czechs expel 18 Russia envoys

Russia, Ukraine expel diplomats as tensions soar

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PRAGUE, Apr 18: The Czech government said Saturday it will expel 18 Russian diplomats identified by local intelligence as secret agents of the Russian SVR and GRU services that are suspected of involvement in a 2014 explosion.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Czech authorities had "clear evidence" linking GRU officers to an explosion in an ammunition warehouse in 2014 which left two people dead. Hamacek, who is the interior minister and also an interim foreign minister after his predecessor was sacked earlier this week, said he was sorry the incident would "fundamentally damage Czech-Russian relations". Russia denied involvement but some 300 diplomats were sent home in subsequent tit-for-tat expulsions.  Hamacek said he had summoned Russian ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky on Saturday evening to tell him about the decision.
Warsaw also expressed solidarity with the US, which earlier that day had announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what Washington said was the Kremlin's US election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.
Russia on Saturday said it would expel a Ukrainian diplomat, prompting an immediate pledge of retaliation from Kiev, further escalating tensions over Moscow's troop build-up on Ukraine's eastern flank.
The detention of a Ukrainian consul in the second city Saint Petersburg comes at a time of global concern of a repeat of Moscow's 2014 aggression, when Russia annexed the peninsula of Crimea and backed separatists in Ukraine's east. Moscow claimed the Ukrainian diplomat had been caught "red-handed" trying to obtain sensitive information.
In response, the Ukrainian foreign ministry protested "the illegal" detention of its diplomat and said Kiev would expel a senior Russian diplomat. Kiev has been battling Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014 and clashes intensified early this year, effectively shredding a ceasefire agreed last July.
Poland said it had expelled three Russian diplomats for "carrying out activities to the detriment" of Poland. And earlier this month Italy expelled two Russian envoys after they said an Italian navy captain had been caught handing over classified documents to a Russian agent.    -AFP


