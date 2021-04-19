US, China commit to climate cooperation

WASHINGTON, Apr 18: The United States and China are "committed to cooperating" on the pressing issue of climate change, the two sides said Saturday, issuing the pledge days ahead of a key summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

The joint statement came after a trip to Shanghai by US climate envoy John Kerry, the first official from Biden's administration to visit China, signaling hopes the two sides could work together on the global challenge despite sky-high tensions on multiple other fronts.

But to achieve the global climate goal, Kerry said words must be put into action and urged China to reduce its use of coal.

It listed multiple avenues of climate cooperation between the world's top two economies which together account for nearly half of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change.

Both countries also "look forward" to a virtual climate summit of world leaders that Biden will host next week, though the statement did not say if Chinese President Xi Jinping would attend. -AFP







