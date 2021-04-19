Video
Passport delivery service hampered in Noakhali

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

Noakhali Regional Passport Office at Begumganj. photo: observer

Noakhali Regional Passport Office at Begumganj. photo: observer

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Apr 18:  Passport delivery service is being seriously hampered at Noakhali Regional Passport Office in Begumganj Upazila of the district.
According to official sources, due to server complication, printing problem, and lockdown, the normal service of the upazila passport office has turned almost standstill.
Official sources said, about 2,500 to 3,000 applications are being deposited every day.
Under the existing official rules and regulations, a passport application form is received with the government deposit fee of Tk 3,450 to get passport within 21 to 25 days normally, and Tk 6,900 to get it within 11 to 15 days on an emergency basis.  
But applicants are not getting their passports even within 30 to 45 days.
Instead of delivering passport within usual time, the office  is taking two to three months; the same hassle is being faced by the passport holders in renewing.
According to field sources, because of the delay in delivery, many expatriate returnees cannot go back to their destination countries in time.
Crowding for passports in the passport office is increasing every day; with this, the present complication is also on the rise.
Dulal Mia who came to the passport office from Kutubpur area said, "My son is in urgent need of passport. I have applied for passport  according to the government norm for e-passport on an emergency basis. But it is now one and half months passing. When contacted the office, I was told it was being printed and would arrive soon. "
He was echoed by others like Abudur Jabbar of Char Elahi at Companyganj, Ibrahim Khalil of Andarchar at Noakhali Sadar, and Noor Mohammad of Chandraganj.
Deputy Director of the local passport office Mahir Uddin Sheikh said, sometimes passport gets to come late for server complication, printing problem, and lockdown.
Besides, due to information mistake in filled application, and delay in coming police report, subscribers do not get passport on time, he mentioned, adding, "We are trying to improve the situation." 



