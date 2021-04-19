36 more contract corona in 3 districts

A total of 36 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Bhola, Kishoreganj and Chapainawabganj, in two days.

BHOLA: Some 23 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,521 in the district.

Bhola Civil Surgeon (CS) office confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the total infected, 1,052 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 18 died of it in the district.

Meanwhile, 12 more corona patients were admitted to the isolation unit in Bhola General Hospital in the last 24 hours.

A total of 34 patients are now undergoing treatment at the isolation unit.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 12 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,301 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Sadar, one in Katiadi and one in Nikli upazilas.

The district-wise breakup of the virus is 1,611 are in Sadar, 109 in Hossainpur, 174 in Karimganj, 135 in Tarail, 221 in Pakundia, 300 in Katiadi, 181 in Kuliarchar, 1,023 in Bhairab, 59 in Nikli, 355 in Bajitpur, 35 in Itna, 61 in Mithamoin and 37 in Austagram upazilas.

Meanwhile, 3,806 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 73 died of it in the district.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man tested positive for coronavirus in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The newly contracted person, aged about 50, is a resident of Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

He was admitted to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex on April 15 as he was suffering with the virus symptoms.

However, he is now at home isolation.

Corona Monitoring Officer of Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex Dr Hasan Ali confirmed the matter.







