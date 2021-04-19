Video
Home Countryside

5 die of corona in 4 dists

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Five people died of coronavirus in four districts- Bhola, Laxmipur, Narayanganj and Barishal, in three days.
BHOLA: An elderly man died of coronavirus in the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Abu Hanif Khan, 72, a resident of Ukilpara area in the district town. He was a retired official of Sonali Bank.
 He tested positive for the virus.
Later, he died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal.
With this, a total of 18 persons died from Covid-19 in Bhola.
Bhola Civil Surgeon (CS) office confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
LAXMIPUR: A man died of coronavirus in the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Samar Roy, 65, a resident of Angarpara Village in Ramganj Upazila of the district.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 79 in the district.
Meanwhile, a total of 2,634 people have contracted the virus in the district.
Among the total infected, 2,378 people, so far, been recovered from the virus here while 1,076 are now in quarantine and 17 in isolation.   
Laxmipur CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the matter.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A man died of coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.
Upazila Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Saturday.
With this, a total of 36 people died with the virus symptoms in the upazila.
Meanwhile, 14 more people tested positive for the virus, taking the total cases to 1,072 here.
Among them, 887 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the upazila.
BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
Of the newly deceased, one is from Amanatganj area in the city and another from Bakerganj Upazila of the district.
With these, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 100 in the district.
Meanwhile, a total of 5,948 people have contracted the virus in the district.
Among them, 5,065 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus here.
Barishal CS Dr Monowar Hossain confirmed the information.


