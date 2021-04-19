Four nabbed with drugs in three dists

Four people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Kishoreganj and Natore, on Saturday.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 500 yaba tablets in Puthia Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Akkas Ali, 33, son of Ayatullah Mondal, and Abdus Sattar, 45, son of late Ramjan Ali, residents of Govindanagar Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gobindanagar area at around 10:30pm and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Puthia Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man with 3kg of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Md Habib Ullah, 40, son of late Abdul Mannas of Niyamotpur Maddapara Village in Karimganj Upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chaina area in Sadar Upazila at night and arrested Habib with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police, in a drive, arrested a truck owner with 600gm of heroin from his vehicle in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested person is Mainul Islam, 46, son of late Tariqul Islam, a resident of Namorajapur Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Manikpur area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul-Dhaka Highway at noon and arrested Mainul with the heroin worth about Tk 48 lakh from a Dhaka-bound truck.







