Green coconut growers deprived of fair prices



The photo shows green coconuts in Raipur Upazila of Laxmipur. photo: observer

They complained, due to warehouse-level pricing-syndication, they are bound to sell their produce at a cheaper rate; their reasonable profits are being enjoyed by warehouses.

According to field sources, at present, vibrant-sale is taking place in different haats and bazaars of the upazila; the arrival of green coconut is also a higher.

Biggest warehouses of Laxmipur District are available in Haiderganj Bazar of the upazila.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this season there will be a Tk 100-crore sale of green coconut, breaking previous record; and per piece green coconut is selling at Tk 21-32.

The sources informed there are coconut orchards across 2,735 hectares (ha) of land in the district; of these, 1,350 ha are in Sadar upazila, 510 ha in Ramganj Upazila, 350 ha in Kamalnagar Upazila, 365 ha in Raipur Upazila, and 160 ha in Ramgati Upazila.

this season, over 5.50 crore pieces of green coconuts will be sold, which is worth over Tk 100 crore.

Main green coconut bazaars in the district are: Sadar upazila's Dalal Bazar, Chandraganj, Mandari, Raipur Upazila's Haidarganj Bazar, Ramganj Town Bazar, Kamalnagar Upazila's Hajirhat, and Ramgati Upazila's Alexandar.

A visit to these bazaars found busy time being passed by wholesalers and seasonal traders.

From these bazaars, green coconuts are being sent to country's different areas including Dhaka, Chattogram, Bagerhat, Bhairab, Khulna, Bandraban, Rangamati, Faridpur, and Mymensingh.

Seasonal Trader Tawsin Haldar in Haidarganj Bazar said, farming coconut requires adequate fertiliser and rearing; within five-six years, trees start giving fruits.

Besides, he further said, in every season heads of the trees require shaving.

According to him, each tree can give fruits for 50-60 years; and each tree produces 200-500 green coconuts in a year.

In Chandraganj Bazar, wholesaler Kamal Hossain said, so far, he has purchased green coconuts of Tk 1 crore at the rate of Tk 19-21 per piece.

The price of the green coconut can go up after two or three weeks, he added.

Official Mostafa Hasan of the DAE in Raipur Upazila said, this year's sale of green coconut is on the rise for heat stress; also the production has been a bumper.

But with extensive sale of green coconut, the production of coconut has been a less, he mentioned.

If coconut-based factories are raised in the district, growers will get fair prices, and huge employments will be created.

With this purpose, a measure is underway to set up coconut-based factories in the district, he disclosed.

He also mentioned, growers are shifting to Vietnamese species of coconuts; their interest is high for small trees than big ones.

"We are trying best to supply," he added.

In addition, he further said, coconut buckles is very demand-driven. So there is no alternative to godowns and factories, he suggested.







