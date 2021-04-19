Heat stress damages Boro paddy in Gaibandha



The photo shows a damaged Boro paddy field in Gaibandha. photo: observer

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), on April 4, a gust of wind with heat stress started in the afternoon around 2.45 pm and it lasted over an hour. As a result, the standing Boro paddy on over 1,055 hectares of land were badly damaged making the paddy growers more worried about their food security.

The standing paddy looks fair from the distant places but whenever one goes to the affected paddy land it is found that the grains of paddy dried up.

In some cases, the sticks of the paddy were lying on the ground due to squally wind swept over the upazilas.

For this, the farmers who cultivated Boro paddy after taking loan from the banks or NGOs are badly affected amid the corona pandemic situation.

Due to the damage of Boro paddy, many of the farmers became destitute.

Like other affected farmers, Aminur Rahman, a farmer of Baroboldia Village under Malibari Union of Sadar Upazila said, he cultivated Boro paddy on three bighas of land with the hope of getting desired output against the crops during the current Boro season, but his all hopes and aspiration disarrayed when the recent heat stress and stormy wind swept over his Boro paddy land.

Lal Miah, another farmer of the village said, after the taking the lease of a plot of paddy land from another he cultivated Boro paddy om the land.

But a cyclonic storm that swept over the village smashed his standing paddy within a minute, he added. As a result, he became destitute, he further added.

While talking with the correspondent, Deputy Director of the DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman confirmed the damage of Boro paddy fields in the district on April 4 due to a gust of wind with heat stress.

In reply to a query he said, an initiative has been taken to provide government incentive to the affected farmers of five upazilas of the district.

Accordingly, a list of affected farmers is being prepared by the field level sub-assistant agriculture officers of the DAE, he concluded.









