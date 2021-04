NAOGAON, Apr 18: A mobile court in the district on Saturday fined two brick kilns Tk 70,000 for breaching rules of the Department of Environment ((DoE).

The mobile court led by Porsha Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Jakir Hossain delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act.

MS Bricks Field was fined Tk 30,000 while Simanto Bricks Field Tk 40,000.