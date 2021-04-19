Couple along with child take poison, baby girl dies

THAKURGAON, Apr 18: A couple along with their seven-month-old girl allegedly tried to commit suicide by taking position in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Yasin Ali, a resident of Kadampur Umradangi Purbopara Village in the upazila, and his wife Shimu are now undergoing treatment at Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital while their daughter died.

Police and local sources said the couple took poison over family feud at around 11:30pm. They also made their daughter to drink it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to the hospital. Though the couple survived, their daughter died.

Confirming the matter, Ranisankail Police Station Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal said police are investigating the matter.





