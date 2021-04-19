Man held for rape in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Apr 18: A man has been arrested in Hatia Upazila of the district in a case filed over rape of his daughter-in-law.

Arrested Jabial Hossain, 50, is a resident of Shunnerchar area in Hatia Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatia Police Station Abul Khayer said Jabial entered the room of the victim, 18, at around 10pm on Friday when no one was around, and raped her there. The victim filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Saturday night.







