Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Three people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bandarban, Feni and Barguna, in three days.

BANDARBAN: A teenage tractor driver was killed after the vehicle turned turtle in Lama Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahjan, 14, son of Mansur, hailed from Shahmurabad area of Chakaria Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.

Local sources said a sand-laden tractor overturned in Chamaichari area after losing its control over the steering at around 9:30am, which left its driver Shahjan critically injured.

Locals rushed the injured to Lama Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Lama Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

FENI: A young man was killed in a road accident on the Feni-Parshuram Road in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Ahmed, 29, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Kismat Ghonia Mora Village under Sadar Union in Fulgazi Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Saiful and Masum Mirza fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Kazirbag area in the afternoon, which left Saiful critically injured.

He was rushed to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of Feni General Hospital Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: An auto-rickshaw driver has been killed and another seriously injured in a road accident in Amtali Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Bayati, 30, a resident of Karamjapara Village in the upazila.

Amtali Sadar PS OC Md Shah Alam said an auto-rickshaw hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Rasulpur area at night, leaving its driver Kamal and passenger Raj critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Amtali Upazila Health Complex, where Kamal succumbed to his injuries, the OC added.







