Farmers face syndicate in selling Rabi crops at Gurudaspur



Farmers selling their crops at a haat in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

Innocent growers are being told by these syndicates that prices of Rabi crops are dismal in Dhaka; that is why they are not purchasing their produce.

Taking advantage of the corona situation, the syndicate is running their unfair alliance with a view to compelling the Rabi growers to sell their hard-laboured and high-cost produce at cheaper rates. But most of them are not handing over their produce, and they are just getting back with their goods from haats and bazaars to houses.

The sandy loam soil of Chalan Beel is suitable for Rabi crops. So the production has been satisfactory.

According to field sources, farmers in nine upazilas under Chalan Beel have shifted to Rabi crops as these are profitable than other crops.

But they have been in disarray due to the systematic price manipulation by these syndicates.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year a total of 58,395 hectares (ha) of land was brought under the Rabi cultivation in Chalan Beel covering nine upazilas.

These included 4,410 ha in Sirajgan's Tarash Upazila, 2,995 ha in Raiganj, 19,700 ha in Ullapara, 14,625 ha in Shahzadpur Upazila, 5,600 ha in Pabna's Chatmohar Upazila, 5,615 ha in Bhangura Upazila, 1,500 ha in Natore's Gurudaspur, 1,450 ha in Singra Upazila, and 2,500 ha in Atrai Upazila.

During a visit to different haats and bazaars, in spite of corona pandemic and huge presence of people, Rabi growers are being deceived; they were seen standing with their produce in the absence of customers, intermediaries, and Mahajans.

Few days back, per maund of garlic was selling at Tk 2,000-3,000. At present, the market price of the Rabi crop is only Tk 1,000-1,500. Mustard, wheat, red lentil, and other crops are also experiencing such -low prices.

As a result, Rabi growers are passing days in tension.

While talking with this correspondent, a good number of farmers in some haats including Banijjyo Nagari Cnachkoir Haat said, they cultivated Rabi crops at Tk 25,000-30,000 expense per bigha including cost of seed, fertiliser, insecticide, irrigation, and labour wage.

Now they are counting losses amid corona and syndication.

Farmer Abdul Khalek of Gopinathpur Village at Nazirpur Union of the upazila said, "My farming cost cannot be lifted from sale of the crops. I got from five bighas. I cultivated these lands at a cost of over Tk 3 lakh including the lease-money and other cost of Tk 75,000."

"So despite pressure from the Dadan lender, I am going back home instead of sitting at the haat," he added.

Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tamal Hossain said, according to the decision of the Disaster Management Department, monitoring is going on in weekly haats in order to enhance public awareness and check its transmission; the measure has been taken to stop public gathering as the virus is contagious.







GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Apr 18: Rabi farmers in Chalan Beel areas in the upazila of the district cannot sell their produce due to dishonest traders, intermediaries and wholesalers in different haats and bazaars.Innocent growers are being told by these syndicates that prices of Rabi crops are dismal in Dhaka; that is why they are not purchasing their produce.Taking advantage of the corona situation, the syndicate is running their unfair alliance with a view to compelling the Rabi growers to sell their hard-laboured and high-cost produce at cheaper rates. But most of them are not handing over their produce, and they are just getting back with their goods from haats and bazaars to houses.The sandy loam soil of Chalan Beel is suitable for Rabi crops. So the production has been satisfactory.According to field sources, farmers in nine upazilas under Chalan Beel have shifted to Rabi crops as these are profitable than other crops.But they have been in disarray due to the systematic price manipulation by these syndicates.According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year a total of 58,395 hectares (ha) of land was brought under the Rabi cultivation in Chalan Beel covering nine upazilas.These included 4,410 ha in Sirajgan's Tarash Upazila, 2,995 ha in Raiganj, 19,700 ha in Ullapara, 14,625 ha in Shahzadpur Upazila, 5,600 ha in Pabna's Chatmohar Upazila, 5,615 ha in Bhangura Upazila, 1,500 ha in Natore's Gurudaspur, 1,450 ha in Singra Upazila, and 2,500 ha in Atrai Upazila.During a visit to different haats and bazaars, in spite of corona pandemic and huge presence of people, Rabi growers are being deceived; they were seen standing with their produce in the absence of customers, intermediaries, and Mahajans.Few days back, per maund of garlic was selling at Tk 2,000-3,000. At present, the market price of the Rabi crop is only Tk 1,000-1,500. Mustard, wheat, red lentil, and other crops are also experiencing such -low prices.As a result, Rabi growers are passing days in tension.While talking with this correspondent, a good number of farmers in some haats including Banijjyo Nagari Cnachkoir Haat said, they cultivated Rabi crops at Tk 25,000-30,000 expense per bigha including cost of seed, fertiliser, insecticide, irrigation, and labour wage.Now they are counting losses amid corona and syndication.Farmer Abdul Khalek of Gopinathpur Village at Nazirpur Union of the upazila said, "My farming cost cannot be lifted from sale of the crops. I got from five bighas. I cultivated these lands at a cost of over Tk 3 lakh including the lease-money and other cost of Tk 75,000.""So despite pressure from the Dadan lender, I am going back home instead of sitting at the haat," he added.Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tamal Hossain said, according to the decision of the Disaster Management Department, monitoring is going on in weekly haats in order to enhance public awareness and check its transmission; the measure has been taken to stop public gathering as the virus is contagious.