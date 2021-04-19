Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Justice for Banshkhali workers

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Justice for Banshkhali workers

Justice for Banshkhali workers

It is both shocking and agonizing at the same time to learn about the death news of five workers - during a clash with police at an under-construction coal-fired power plant in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram. Reportedly, the unwarranted incident also witnessed 27 more being severely injured, Including 3 policemen as well.

According to media reports the workers of the coal-based power plant had been demonstrating since Friday morning over several demands. A meeting was held between workers and the plant authorities, but the workers resumed protests the next morning.

At one point of the demonstration, they attacked the plant and on-duty police personnel in the project area. Later, workers re-grouped and started throwing brick chunks at the law enforcers and the police counter attacked and started firing indiscriminately, leaving some dead and many other injured.

However, what could have escalated the situation to such dangerous level?

The workers' demands were as simple as they could be - an hour break for iftar, an hour break for prayers, half day on weekend, two Eid bonuses based on workers' salaries and stop cutting wages.

How could these few fair demands conclude in claiming several lives, end in bloodshed followed by a mayhem? Surely we are going through tough times amid some unprecedented humanitarian crisis; witnessing hundred of deaths from covid-19, and amid the crisis, this sheer inhuman brutality, by law enforcers against unarmed poor workers are unbearable.

Furthermore, the statement of SP of Chattogram is utterly frustrating as he said that all the steps were taken to protect the lives and properties of the Chinese citizens in the area.

Does that suggest our workers lives matter less and people from foreign land, especially the lives of foreign donors and investors matter more?

We are speechless to comment on the barbaric Banshkhali incident.

Several rights groups, humanitarian organizations have issued statements and staged rallies protesting the gruesome event. In tuned with those rights groups, we want justice for the deceased, injured and deprived workers.

Till the time of writing no police case had been lodged. However, it has been decided that the family of each of the deceased would be given Tk 3 lakh by the district commissioner's office, while those injured would get Tk 50,000. Providing cash instead of justice is a common practice in our country. But our call is to identify and detain the dubious policemen, those to have opened fire on unarmed workers. Let the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, "All are equal before the law..." be realized.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Justice for Banshkhali workers
Looming food crisis among marginalised people
Set up field hospitals the quickest
Poverty rate soaring up
Have a blessed Ramadan and New Year
Crying need for ICU beds
Inclusive recovery needed to tackle economic fallout
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft