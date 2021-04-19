

Justice for Banshkhali workers



According to media reports the workers of the coal-based power plant had been demonstrating since Friday morning over several demands. A meeting was held between workers and the plant authorities, but the workers resumed protests the next morning.



At one point of the demonstration, they attacked the plant and on-duty police personnel in the project area. Later, workers re-grouped and started throwing brick chunks at the law enforcers and the police counter attacked and started firing indiscriminately, leaving some dead and many other injured.



However, what could have escalated the situation to such dangerous level?



The workers' demands were as simple as they could be - an hour break for iftar, an hour break for prayers, half day on weekend, two Eid bonuses based on workers' salaries and stop cutting wages.



How could these few fair demands conclude in claiming several lives, end in bloodshed followed by a mayhem? Surely we are going through tough times amid some unprecedented humanitarian crisis; witnessing hundred of deaths from covid-19, and amid the crisis, this sheer inhuman brutality, by law enforcers against unarmed poor workers are unbearable.



Furthermore, the statement of SP of Chattogram is utterly frustrating as he said that all the steps were taken to protect the lives and properties of the Chinese citizens in the area.



Does that suggest our workers lives matter less and people from foreign land, especially the lives of foreign donors and investors matter more?



We are speechless to comment on the barbaric Banshkhali incident.



Several rights groups, humanitarian organizations have issued statements and staged rallies protesting the gruesome event. In tuned with those rights groups, we want justice for the deceased, injured and deprived workers.



