Spread helping hands to the needy people

Dear Sir

Charity is a great virtue. Many virtues of charity have been described in the Qur'an and Hadith. This virtue is for any time but there is a special virtue for charity in Ramadan and it is good news for all Muslims who are religious and financially capable to donate.



Those who can afford it, iftar in Ramadan, we organize in every year. Many of them organize a gala iftar parties for their relatives and close ones. But this year many helpless poor and destitute people are starving due to Covid-19 pandemic. They are living with many difficulties and many people are ashamed to ask for help from anyone. But many people spend a lot of money by organizing pompous iftar party. If those who organize such events can extend a helping hand to the poor and needy they both will be benefited. The donors will have many rewards on the occasion of the month of Ramadan. If one can afford it, anyone can take the responsibility of a poorer family for one month of sahri and iftar.



We can put a smile on the face of a child living on the sidewalk. In short, Ramadan is a time of charity. All sections of the society will be able to celebrate Ramadan equally through our charity.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka