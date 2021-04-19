

Fake news, mass media and the youths of Bangladesh



Background of fake news in Bangladesh

Since the Liberation War of 1971, Bangladeshi people have been confronting with many genres of fake news and propaganda. During the Liberation, West Pakistani news media purposefully spread fake news against Bangladesh independence and they strived to show that Bangladesh's activities to attain independence were kinds of terrorist activities. However, Bangladeshi media, also, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman countered very well this type of fake news.



Though it was through newspapers and TV channels, after the commencement of the Internet in the early of 21st century, Bangladeshi people started undergoing a new Fake news phase of mass media especially social media. Being a major part of internet media, social media made it easy for the youths to spread fake news intentionally.



Bangladeshi youths are prone to spread fake news all for their political interest groups. Since the 1/11 incident, the Bangladeshi youths are so active in social media in abusing Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in favour of their leaders, fulfilling agenda and getting mass supports. Moreover, the Covid-19 era shaped and reshaped it in various but dynamic ways. In early 2020, many agenda groups spread fake news--propaganda and rumours--about the number of Corona positive patients, Corona vaccine. Even some fanatics called in questions against the existence of Covid-19.



Fake news and its impacts on youths of Bangladesh:

Incidentally or coincidentally, youths, those biased and prejudiced, are verily prone to spread fake news. The history of fake news in the mass media is so voluminous. Bangladeshi media and people have experienced very well this crucial but inviolable part of mass media by the time.



A revolutionary change got appeared on this part after the launch of Google and Facebook in 1998 and 2004 consecutively. Though the youths of Bangladesh have persuasively been engaged in social media after 2008, they have been influenced by the different agenda groups in social media. Social media platforms like Facebook, Google+, Twitter and YouTube made these means easier for them. Being biased with some religious and political groups, youths badly misapply these platforms for political and interested agenda.



Picking up recent examples of Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bangladesh and the illegal activities of Hefajot leaders, we are sheer acquainted with the phenomena of social media that we have gone through a few days ago. Some Islamic and other religious groups like International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) use these platforms for radicalising their target groups of youths. This is the way how many religious youths are radicalised in Bangladesh. Some other points elaborately discussed these viewpoints below.



1. Covid-19 and info-medic:

It was December 2019 when the Covid-19 case was found in Wuhan, China. This is called pandemic rather than calling epidemic because of its sweeping outbreak throughout the world in a very short period. Millions of people got infected and millions of people got died from this virus. It is still well-alive on this planet. Since its outbreak in this country, Bangladeshi people have witnessed many pieces of rumours and fake news about this virus.



Thankuni Pata (Centella Asiatica), water of bamboo, tea leaf and so many other stuffs were suggested by illiterate and irrational people in fighting this virus. Even some religious leaders started misleading saying that 'there is no virus'. People became terror-haunted by these panics. These are the instruments that established the info-medic idea and, influenced this science-based generation.



Fake news, mass media and the youths of Bangladesh

Social mediums like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and many other software and apps of social media are leading this way of spreading fake news. Not having any 'fake news tracker' and 'false news detector', Social mediums have become the core drivers of spreading fake news.



Therefore, people are the victims of having innocent mind and inexperience. People are not free from the president leading rumours like what Donald Trump did about the Capitol Hill riot, let alone from the intended agencies. Trump got his Official Twitter ID fired (blocked from authority) but what is about the other fake account? This case also works the same in the perspective of Bangladesh although our government is out of these nasty stuffs in a good manner.



3. Radicalisation of the youths:

Radicalisation implies adopting an ideology or viewpoint being a radical opposing other social, political and religious parties, issues and views. Nowadays, social media are leading this current very powerfully. Many of the youths are much biased and prone to see their ideological posts and videos on social media by which they become more and more radical and lose their temper of tolerating others. Even, if their proposed groups and pages on Facebook share fictitious news they surmise it true without any question. This is the dangerous influence of social media to radicalise the youths.



On the whole, fake news is an inalienable but debauched part of the media agenda. The media industry like newspaper, TV channels, social media and other platforms should be more concerned with the deleterious part of media that leads people in the erroneous way. In Bangladesh, people are getting adopted with modern thoughts and lifestyles day by day and the youths among them are certainly in advanced position. So, it is high time to invent an effective and revolutionary device (false news detector) to save our youths in this Industry 4.0 era.

The writer is a student,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka







