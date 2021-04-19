

Events after the MA result



Sufia often went there and spent a few days with father, brother and sisters. Among the sisters were Syeda Zohra Banu Jesu who later became my student in the Dhaka University. There were also Syeda Amena Banu, Syeda Regina Banu Chotu and Syeda Selina Banu Moni. All of them excepting Jesu including the only brother Syed Nashrullah Mamun were kids. My mother-in-law Sharifunnesa Shafiullah passed away on the 27th April, 1963, the day on which the great Bengali leader Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Huq breathed his last. Father-in-law Syed Shafiullah had to take care of all the children with help from his live-in widowed sister Syeda Sultana Banu.



Deputy Secretary of the then East Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (EPWAPDA) Mr. Syed Shafiullah was a busy official. Besides, he used to participate actively in social work and was a leader of the greater Faridpur District Association. As an affectionate guardian he cared for and helped his relatives who needed assistance especially in finding suitable jobs. Thus he helped his younger brothers, cousins and nephews who were qualified Engineers and Doctors to get government or corporate jobs with all these various responsibilities taking care of several young children and the household was an apparently exacting challenge for him.



Despite the burdens of life he had a calm and composed disposition and a smiling face. Those who came his way could not but be impressed by his polite and amiable manners and generous concern for the needy and distressed.



Life consists of the expected and the possible. It is also composed of the unexpected which sometimes come as pleasant surprise and at others as immeasurable pain and sorrow. In 1964 I experienced both.



The possible and the expected in my case at that point of time was getting a job as a University teacher. As soon as the results of our MA examinations were published, my expectation of a teaching job in the Dhaka University heightened. As in the BA (Hons.) examinations in 1962 so also in MA in 1963, I stood First in First Class in Political Science. Teachers in the Department including the Head, Professor G. W Chowdhury, Professor Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury and Abdur Razzak (later National Professor) encouraged me to apply for the post of a Lecturer.



Professor G W Chowdhury informed me that there would be vacancy against the study leave of a teacher and I could join in his place by October, 1964. Accordingly, in August I told Mr M E Khan, the owner and Managing Director of the Mehar Industries Ltd that I would join the Dhaka University in October. He was taken by surprise. He simply asked me why? I replied that this was my aim after completing my studies.



As a practical businessman he enquired, "How much will they pay you?" I replied, "Rs. 411 (four hundred and eleven) every month." Mr. Khan looked bewildered. He calculated that I would lose a few hundred Rupees per month, if I change job. He looked at me intently and said, "Why don't you add Rs. 411 to your monthly salary and stay on with us." I tried my best to convince him that it was not the money but satisfaction and fulfillment that a person wanted in his job. Mr. Khan reluctantly agreed to let me go in October. But he did not seem to be convinced by my arguments.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".











The second quarter of 1964 was more or less uneventful. I continued to carry on with my job in the Mehar Industries. The evenings and holidays were devoted partly to fulfilling family and social obligations such as visits to the residences of kith and kin. One place frequently visited was Nana and Lalbuji's home in 'The Mannan Manzil' in Green Road with Maa Rezia Rahman, elder sister Rezina and wife Sufia. The hours there were spent in friendly exchanges on various matters with uncles and aunties. Among them were Mejo mama Abdul Bari Warsi, mami singer Rashida Bari and Shejo mama Abdul Quyyum. There were also visits to the place of my father-in-law Syed Shafiullah. From 1963 he had a one storied house built on the Shatmasjid road, Shankar and moved there with his family.Sufia often went there and spent a few days with father, brother and sisters. Among the sisters were Syeda Zohra Banu Jesu who later became my student in the Dhaka University. There were also Syeda Amena Banu, Syeda Regina Banu Chotu and Syeda Selina Banu Moni. All of them excepting Jesu including the only brother Syed Nashrullah Mamun were kids. My mother-in-law Sharifunnesa Shafiullah passed away on the 27th April, 1963, the day on which the great Bengali leader Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Huq breathed his last. Father-in-law Syed Shafiullah had to take care of all the children with help from his live-in widowed sister Syeda Sultana Banu.Deputy Secretary of the then East Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (EPWAPDA) Mr. Syed Shafiullah was a busy official. Besides, he used to participate actively in social work and was a leader of the greater Faridpur District Association. As an affectionate guardian he cared for and helped his relatives who needed assistance especially in finding suitable jobs. Thus he helped his younger brothers, cousins and nephews who were qualified Engineers and Doctors to get government or corporate jobs with all these various responsibilities taking care of several young children and the household was an apparently exacting challenge for him.Despite the burdens of life he had a calm and composed disposition and a smiling face. Those who came his way could not but be impressed by his polite and amiable manners and generous concern for the needy and distressed.Life consists of the expected and the possible. It is also composed of the unexpected which sometimes come as pleasant surprise and at others as immeasurable pain and sorrow. In 1964 I experienced both.The possible and the expected in my case at that point of time was getting a job as a University teacher. As soon as the results of our MA examinations were published, my expectation of a teaching job in the Dhaka University heightened. As in the BA (Hons.) examinations in 1962 so also in MA in 1963, I stood First in First Class in Political Science. Teachers in the Department including the Head, Professor G. W Chowdhury, Professor Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury and Abdur Razzak (later National Professor) encouraged me to apply for the post of a Lecturer.Professor G W Chowdhury informed me that there would be vacancy against the study leave of a teacher and I could join in his place by October, 1964. Accordingly, in August I told Mr M E Khan, the owner and Managing Director of the Mehar Industries Ltd that I would join the Dhaka University in October. He was taken by surprise. He simply asked me why? I replied that this was my aim after completing my studies.As a practical businessman he enquired, "How much will they pay you?" I replied, "Rs. 411 (four hundred and eleven) every month." Mr. Khan looked bewildered. He calculated that I would lose a few hundred Rupees per month, if I change job. He looked at me intently and said, "Why don't you add Rs. 411 to your monthly salary and stay on with us." I tried my best to convince him that it was not the money but satisfaction and fulfillment that a person wanted in his job. Mr. Khan reluctantly agreed to let me go in October. But he did not seem to be convinced by my arguments.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".