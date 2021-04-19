

An approach to effective parenting



Parents need special kind of knowledge and skills to communicate wisely with their children so that they can learn something new onspecific issues with examples.



Despite having a higher degree, a parent may not be able to know on how to take care of a child if parenting skill in not known. I have example that many children in upper or middle class families ruined due to wrong parenting.

The childhood of 21st century is quite different from childhood of previous centuries. The recent ICT development has compelled parents to learn a new dimension of parenting. Now children are habituated to use social media which platform has both positive and negative impacts. Before advising to a child about not using social media, parents need to understand first how the positive side of using social media can be explored. Parents fundamentally shape children's lives and attitudes about their cognitive, academic and socio-emotional development. Social media has also some influence over a child's academic knowledge if they receive information with an aim to learn while enjoying leisure. Parenting children really requires a good sense of understanding with humor and emotional attachment with each child. Parent should not say no directly to any want or demand of children. Rather things may work well if a time lag is given to settle issue for immediate want. But unsurprisingly many parents are uncertain about it.



Everyone strives to figure out how the relationship between parents and children can become ideal. Only teaching discipline and good moral values may not be treated sufficient if personal attachment is absent. Children want caring time and if they do not find time and personal care from parents, a sense of arrogance may develop in them for not getting their legitimate claim of affection.Each child has a different taste and understanding.A garden with different flowers becomes beautiful when it blossoms. Similarly, if parents learn how to be a 'gardener' and are able to recognize their child's personality and nourish it, then their 'garden' will become fragrant.



Positive parenting mostly depends on how much time can be allocated for the child each day. Every child has a unique potentiality to explore hisown satisfaction. Spending time with children, celebrating festivals, birthdays or organizing small picnics and games are fantastic ideas to attaching emotion with children. Taking photos with child as much as possible has a great impact on their later age of life. When they will grow up and may not necessarily live with parents, these pictures will heal both parents and children the pain of absence. Both parents and children will cherish these pictures of small events with great emotions and love. Such fun times or celebrations of their events of young age may give a sense of good memories while living alone at home.



Children learn from example. Simple things like making our own bed, keeping our things in the right place,washing own clothes and dishes after meal, hanging on own mosquito net, cooking foods can teach child to be responsible in the same way as we do. Again telling over mobile phone to someone that I am outside home while setting on couch of my drawing room in front of a child gives a wrong signal that telling a lie is not abnormal. If a member of the family takes money from the pockets of shirts or wallet of bread earner secretly, and if it is watched by a child, this type of unacceptable behavior may give a wrong message to a child. Therefore, parent should be very clean and careful while they talk or act at home before a child.



When a child wants to talk, he should not be stopped rather listen to him with full attention. We can be open to talking about difficult things - like mistakes - and all kinds of feelings, including anger, joy, frustration, fear and anxiety. Teenage child might not want to talk but wants hug,kiss, eye contact, affection and a deep feeling of belongingness. Children feel secure and loved when they have strong and positive family relationships. Positive attitude can solve problems, resolve conflict and respect differences of opinion. Quality time to children means making the most of the time spend together as a family. For example, family meals can be great times to talk and share test and laugh. Children should be given to make some of their own decisions, depending on children's abilities and maturity. It helps to create self-respect and personal dignity.



Every member of the family is an independent individual. All have distinct personalities which therefore results in having different opinions. A certain level of disagreement is healthy as it brings up more ideas and suggestions to discuss. But this disagreement should be positively accepted. There should be an open minded approach and maintain mutual respect while expressing the disagreement.



Praising them to feel proud and good comments are acceptable, but comparing a child unfavorably with another, using comments like "what a stupid thing you do!" or "you act more like a baby than your little brother!" cause huge damage. Discipline help child choose acceptable behaviors and learn self-control. Parents should do their best to be available when their teen does express a desire to talk or participate in family activities with due attention and complement.

Coaching them topics like honesty, kindness, tolerance, unselfish behavior, doing things for other people without expecting a reward, expressing thanks and offering compliments are best way to show examplesto children for becoming good human being. Examples of encouragement, disciplineand self-esteem may be cited as well. Child should be taught on how to avoid of blaming others, criticizing others and fault-finding of others. They should know and learn each and every individual has his personal dignity and pride that has to be protected.

The main responsibility of a parent is to ensure that his child will be grown up such a way so that she/he will be productive in schools, be responsible, be caring, be kind and compassionate, be patient, be diligent and persistent, be assertive and be a contributing member of the society with strong work ethic and spirit of generosity.

Dr Md Shamsul Arefin is a

former Senior Secretary





