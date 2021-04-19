7 die, 252 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 18: A total of 252 people have been tested positive from coronavirus after testing 958 samples in the last 24 hours at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 26.30 percent.

Among the infection patients 235 are from Chattogram city and 17 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, a total of seven patients died in the last 24 hours in the district which is the 3rd highest death in a single day in the district since the onset of corona pandemic in the country. The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 459, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

Among the reported fatalities, 338 were the residents of the port city and the rest 121 were from different upazilas of the district. Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases speedily rose to 46,934 in Chattogram district where the infection and causality rate continues rising hurriedly again in recent weeks. "The infection rate is showing a quickly rising trend again and recovery rate declining continually in the district in recent weeks," Focal Person of COVID-19 Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said. -BSS