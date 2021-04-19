Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

7 die, 252 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 18: A total of 252 people have been tested positive from coronavirus after testing 958 samples in the last 24 hours at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 26.30 percent.
Among the infection patients 235 are from Chattogram city and 17 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Meanwhile, a total of seven patients died in the last 24 hours in the district which is the 3rd highest death in a single day in the district since the onset of corona pandemic in the country. The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 459, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.
Among the reported fatalities, 338 were the residents of the port city and the rest 121 were from different upazilas of the district. Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases speedily rose to 46,934 in Chattogram district where the infection and causality rate continues rising hurriedly again in recent weeks. "The infection rate is showing a quickly rising trend again and recovery rate declining continually in the district in recent weeks," Focal Person of COVID-19 Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 die, 252 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foundation
Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association distributes foods
C-19 cases climb to 29,423 in Khulna
One stabbed dead at Jatrabari
Leprosy elimination becomes a realistic goal to help female victims
DU Prof Nazrul Islam dies
Youth arrested for raping cousin in Bagerhat


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft