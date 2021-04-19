Video
C-19 cases climb to 29,423 in Khulna

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 18: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has surged to 29,423 on Sunday due to continuous rise in the daily number of the infections in recent weeks in all ten districts of Khulna division.
"The number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 29,423 with 77 new infections have been detected after testing 282 samples on Sunday at three COVID-19 Laboratories in the division," Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said.
The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 50 in Khulna, nine in Narail, eight in Jhenidah, four in Jashore, three in Bagerhat, two in Meherpur and one in Kushtia districts in the division.
Dr. Ferdousi said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 29,514 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 26,595 were released.
"The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 8,453 are in Khulna, 5,833 in Jashore, 4,435 in Kushtia, 2,662 in Jhenaidah, 1,819 in
Chuadanga, 1,721 in Narail, 1231 in Satkhira, 1226in Bagerhat, 1166 in Magura and 877 in Meherpur districts, " Dr. Ferdousi said.
"With the healing of 89 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 26,281 with the recovery rate of 89.32 percent in Khulna division till today's noon ," she said.


