One stabbed dead at Jatrabari

A man was stabbed to death by allegedly by some extortionists at Jatrabari in Dhaka on Saturday night.

The deceased is Mohammad Bablu, 32, son of late Abul Hossain of South Jatrabari.

The extortionists attacked Bablu around 10 pm in front of Mona Tower at Kajla when he was on a rickshaw with his friend Kamal.

After stabbing Bablu the extortionists tried to flee when Kamal and locals managed to catch two of them.

Bablu was given first aid when he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and then sent back home.

As his condition deteriorated he was taken back to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Md. Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said his body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Bablu ran a steel workshop and some people used to extort money from him, his friend Kamal said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic he suffered huge losses and shut the workshop, he added.

No case has been filed yet. -UNB








