

DU Prof Nazrul Islam dies

The professor breathed his last on early Sunday at a private hospital in the city around 1:25am some days after testing positive for Covid-19, Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) General Secretary Professor Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, said.

After Johr prayers, his Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Uttara sector-3 Jame Mosque.

Besides, a 'Gayebana Janaza' of Professor Nazrul Islam held on the premises of Dhaka University central mosque.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, friends and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

In a condolence message, Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman and Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the late Professor. -BSS





