Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Youth arrested for raping cousin in Bagerhat

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

BAGERHAT, Apr18: A youth was arrested in Bagerhat for allegedly raping his 5thgrader cousin.
The arrestee was identified as Ujjol Khan, 26.
On Sunday police arrested Ujjol conducting a drive in Sadar upazila's Jatrapur area following a case filed by the victim's father accusing Ujjol and his mother Farida Begum.
Victim's father in the case statement said on February 15, his sister Farida Begum took his daughter home fora stay over and didn't let her come when they asked to let her.
On March 10 when the victim's father went to Farida's house she hid the victim and misbehaved with him.
On March 29 with the help of locals he rescued the victim from Farida's house. The victim said from February 17 to March 29, Ujjol has raped the victim several times.
When asked, Farida Begum threatened the victim's father to not talk about the incident.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 die, 252 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foundation
Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association distributes foods
C-19 cases climb to 29,423 in Khulna
One stabbed dead at Jatrabari
Leprosy elimination becomes a realistic goal to help female victims
DU Prof Nazrul Islam dies
Youth arrested for raping cousin in Bagerhat


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft