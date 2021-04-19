Youth arrested for raping cousin in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Apr18: A youth was arrested in Bagerhat for allegedly raping his 5thgrader cousin.

The arrestee was identified as Ujjol Khan, 26.

On Sunday police arrested Ujjol conducting a drive in Sadar upazila's Jatrapur area following a case filed by the victim's father accusing Ujjol and his mother Farida Begum.

Victim's father in the case statement said on February 15, his sister Farida Begum took his daughter home fora stay over and didn't let her come when they asked to let her.

On March 10 when the victim's father went to Farida's house she hid the victim and misbehaved with him.

On March 29 with the help of locals he rescued the victim from Farida's house. The victim said from February 17 to March 29, Ujjol has raped the victim several times.

When asked, Farida Begum threatened the victim's father to not talk about the incident. -UNB







