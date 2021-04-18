Video
PM urged to speak for ‘A Global Regime on Climate Displacement’ at Leaders' Summit

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Climate change experts, policymakers and civil society members on Saturday  urged the Prime Minister to speak for "A Global Regime on Climate Displacement" in the upcoming US president hosted Leaders' Summit on Climate.
They also requested the
PM to take a position on 1.5 degree Celsius increase as the target to limit global warming.
They made the plea while addressing a virtual seminar titled "Leaders' Summit on Climate Change and Civil Society Expectations" jointly organized by COAST Foundation, CSRL (Campaign for Sustainable Rural Livelihood), CLEAN-BD [Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network], BIPNet-CCBD [Bangladesh Indigenous People Network on Climate Change & Biodiversity] and CPRD [Centre for Participatory Research and Development].
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change took part as the Chief Guest in the virtual seminar cChaired by Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of PKSF (Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation). Rezaul Karim Chowdhury from COAST Foundation moderated the seminar.
 Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary, MP, of  Gaibandha-1, Dr. Atiq Rahman, Executive Director-BCAS, Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus BRAC University, Dr. Manjurul Hannan Khan former ?Additional Secretary, Ministry of EF & CC, Sharif Jamil, General Secretary- BAPA, Md Shamsuddoha, Chief Executive-CPRD, Ziaul Hoque Mukta of CSRL,  Mrinal Kanti Tripura, BIPNet-CCBD, Hasan Mehedi of CLEAN-BD and  Kawser Rahman- BCJF have participated and spoke in the seminar.
In a keynote presentation, Syed Aminul Hoque of COAST, a national NGO, working in coastal belt, said that US indeed have to show the best example on climate action especially reducing GHG [Green House Gases] emission, financing to the MVCs [Most Vulnerable Countries] adaptation & mitigation effort to take global leadership.    -UNB



He put some demands those are included that US [United State] will enhance their NDC up to 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching the "net zero" by 2050, declare own country share [03 billion] for US$ 100 billion in GCF and promise to facilitate the GCF 50% for adaptation and US self-declaration to relax and ensure IPR [Intellectual Property Rights] Flexibility for Technology transfer to MVCs adaptation & mitigation effort.
In his address, Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said that as the CVF chair Bangladesh will address their climate vulnerabilities in upcoming Leaders' Summit, apart we should claim finance & technologies for adaptation, removing GCF procrastination to channelize the fund for MVCs and oppose to include the L&D [Loss & Damage] issues in adaptation related negotiation process under Paris Agreement (PA).
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP,  said the Biden-called summit is an acid test for USA  to facilitate multilateralism in climate action. So that we should take position for 1.5 degree temperature cap for US and other big emitters and it should be under specific target of actions by 2030.
Saber Chowdhur also gives importance to set the peak year period to achieve the target.
Dr. Ainun Nishat opined that Bangladesh may not benefit from dealing with the market mechanism under PA. Rather give attention to finance and climate migration as the US has taken the migration issue seriously, he said.
Dr. Atiq Rahaman criticized US to forget their last four years role and carbon emission and now trying to make window dressing in the name of summit. Ziaul Hoque Mukta demand Separate Regime for Climate displacement. Shamsuddoha and Kawser Ahemed also urged PM role to make CVF as negotiation group in PA implementation process.
Member of Parliament Barrister Shamim Patwary concerned for extinction due to climatic impact. These issues need to uphold in the Leaders' Summit. Fund should be placed through multilateral negotiation to ensure our protection. Hasan Mehedi demand urgent action to stop US investors in carbon emitting project investment as they emitting GHG 117 fold higher globally comparing their domestic emission.
Manjurul Hannan opine the developed countries will implement their dirty projects by MVCs in the name emission trading that shouldn't accepted. So that we should emphasis to enhance their NDCs.


