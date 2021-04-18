Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prof Tareque Shamsur Rahman found dead at his Uttara flat

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Prof Tareque Shamsur Rahman found dead at his Uttara flat

Prof Tareque Shamsur Rahman found dead at his Uttara flat

Teacher, columnist and political analyst Prof Tareque Shamsur Rahman was found dead inside his flat at Uttara in the capital on Saturday.
Prof Shafiq-ur-Rahman, former chairman of JU Urban and Regional
Planning Department, confirmed the news to the media. Tareque Shamsur Rahman was a teacher at the Department of International Relations of Jahangirnagar University,
Prof Shafiq said, "Prof Tareque was found dead at his Uttara residence. I live in an apartment adjacent to his. As the door was locked from inside and there was no response after repeated knocks at the door, his friends called police and eventually police recovered the body after breaking the door of the flat."  
Mehedi Hasain, officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station, said the door was locked from inside and the body of Tareque Shamsur Rehman was recovered after breaking open the door.
The body of Tareque Shamsur Rahman, a retired professor of International Relations Department of Jahangirnagar University, was found lying in front of the bathroom where he vomited, said police.  Police recovered the body and took it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Uttara Division, said Rahman's domestic help went to the house on Saturday morning and found the door locked.
Tareque Shamsur Rahman took Iftar at his flat on Friday evening. He used to live at the flat alone as his wife and only daughter live is USA, Prof Shafiq said.
Crime Scene unit of the Criminal Investigation Department was on the spot. They have collected evidence, Shafiq said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on more voice from Asia,  Africa to resolve climate crisis
PM urged to speak for ‘A Global Regime on Climate Displacement’ at Leaders' Summit
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 US diplomats to leave
Prof Tareque Shamsur Rahman found dead at his Uttara flat
Five workers killed in clash with police
Saudi-bound special flights for migrants start after hassel
Iran nuclear talks set to resume in Vienna
No visible relief works of BNP during pandemic


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft