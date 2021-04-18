

Prof Tareque Shamsur Rahman found dead at his Uttara flat

Prof Shafiq-ur-Rahman, former chairman of JU Urban and Regional

Planning Department, confirmed the news to the media. Tareque Shamsur Rahman was a teacher at the Department of International Relations of Jahangirnagar University,

Prof Shafiq said, "Prof Tareque was found dead at his Uttara residence. I live in an apartment adjacent to his. As the door was locked from inside and there was no response after repeated knocks at the door, his friends called police and eventually police recovered the body after breaking the door of the flat."

Mehedi Hasain, officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station, said the door was locked from inside and the body of Tareque Shamsur Rehman was recovered after breaking open the door.

The body of Tareque Shamsur Rahman, a retired professor of International Relations Department of Jahangirnagar University, was found lying in front of the bathroom where he vomited, said police. Police recovered the body and took it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Uttara Division, said Rahman's domestic help went to the house on Saturday morning and found the door locked.

Tareque Shamsur Rahman took Iftar at his flat on Friday evening. He used to live at the flat alone as his wife and only daughter live is USA, Prof Shafiq said.

Crime Scene unit of the Criminal Investigation Department was on the spot. They have collected evidence, Shafiq said.



