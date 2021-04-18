Video
Banshkhali Power Plant

Five workers killed in clash with police

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 17: At least five workers were killed and 25 others injured in a clash between police and workers at a coal-based power plant at Banshkhali upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
According to Banshkhali police, the clash ensued at around 11:00am as the workers of the plant staged a demonstration at the plant to press home their various demands, including enhancement of wages and allowances.
The dead are Ahmed Reza, 18, Rony Hossain, 22, Shuvo, 24, Mohammad Rahat, 22, and Raihan, 18. The bodies of the five have been kept at Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex.
Locals said there were growing tensions between the management of the power plant     of S Alam Group and the workers in the last few days over various issues, including enhancement of wages and allowances. The situation escalated on Saturday morning, leading to a clash between police and workers.
Eleven of the injured were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital from the upazila heath complex for better treatment.
They are Habib Ullah, 21, Md Rahat, 30, Md Mizan, 22, Md Murad, 25, Md Shakil, 23, Md Kamrul, 26, Masum Ahmed, 24, Aminul Hoque, 25, Md Didar, 23, Omar, 20, and Ovi, 22.
Three policemen- Yasir, 24, Abdul Kabir, 26, and Asaduzzaman, 23-- of Gandamara police outpost were also injured during the clash. They were admitted to CMCH at about 1:30pm, police said.



The agitated workers set fire to several structures at the -fired power plant. They were also demanding reduction in duty hours for two hours during the Ramadan.
When the police tried to bring the situation under control, the workers attacked the police, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.
S Alam Group is setting up the 1300-MW plant at an estimated cost of Tk 260 billion near the sea at Banshkhali with the help of a Chinese company.
The Chinese company is working as an EPC contractor for the construction of the plant. According to police and the local administration, locals joined workers during the clash inside the power plant.
on April 4 in 2016, at least four people were killed and more than 50 people were injured in a clash at Gondamara Coal-based Power Plant under Banshkhali upazila.


