Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:31 AM
No visible relief works of BNP during pandemic

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Walid Khan

BNP is one of the largest political parties but since the coronavirus struck the country in 2020 it has not stood organizationally by the side of poor and downtrodden people.
BNP, however, claimed that the party had extended its support to 10 million people during this period of coronavirus outbreak.
The party leaders said defying the government's assault on its members and cases against them they would stand by the people during the ongoing pandemic the same way it did last year.
The party standing committee members said BNP leaders had been hit hard by coronavirus more than any other political parties in the country.
Talking to people from different parts of Dhaka and some district correspondents of the Daily Observer, it was found that relief activities of BNP were not very much visible during the coronavirus pandemic period.
The party has mainly distributed relief materials among its leaders and activists.
About BNP's relief distribution, Rashed Mia, a resident of Gopibagh area, said during the coronavirus outbreak last year, Dhaka South      City Corporation (DSCC) mayor candidate Ishraque Hossain distributed relief among the people of the area.
Daily Observer Cumilla Correspondent Nazrul Islam Dulal reported that BNP's relief programme was not seen among common people during the pandemic period.
However, it had distributed relief materials among their own leaders and activists as having been out of power for a long time, their leaders and activists were passing through a hard time, reported our correspondent.
He quoting local leaders of BNP said the ruling party was obstructing BNP activities and there were also internal conflicts within the BNP. That is why the leaders of the party are not able to work together.
When asked about it BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru told this reporter, "The government is prosecuting our leaders and many grassroots leaders have been infected by coronaviurs. Despite all this, we gave relief materials to 10 million people last year."
"In addition, the Ziaur Rahman Foundation and the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) have provided medical services to the people of the country," said Amir Khasru.
"Even during this second wave of corona, the two organizations have been asked to launch medical services again."
Among all other political parties BNP leaders and activists have been affected more by Covid-19. For they have stood by the people during the pandemic period, he said
Amir Khsru appealed to the people of the country to pray for Khaleda Zia's recovery from coronavirus infection.


