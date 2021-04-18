Video
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 33
l 101 more die, total 10,283
l 3,473 newly infected, total 715,252
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 16,185
World
l Total active cases 18,247,010
l Total deaths 3,015,786
