Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:31 AM
coronavirus update bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

l    101 more die, total 10,283
l    3,473 newly infected, total 715,252
l    Samples tested in 24 hours - 16,185
World
l    Total active cases 18,247,010
l    Total deaths  3,015,786


