Plan to provide 80pc people with C-19 vaccine in five phases

The government has taken initiatives to ensure Covid-19 vaccine for 14 crore or 80 percent people of the country in five

phases.

All vaccines will be given free for which the Finance Ministry has taken a project worth Tk 25,500 crore.

Bangladesh has already undertaken a project titled 'Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness' to raise funds for vaccination.

The projects undertaken include setting up of testing laboratories and expansion of intensive care centers at district level.

In addition to domestic financing for the implementation of the project, the government will get easy loans from 10 donor agencies. Development partners have already pledged to stand by Bangladesh with loan assistance.

Health Minister Dr Zahid Malek held a meeting with the officials concerned to raise money from development partners for the purchase of corona vaccine.

According to the working paper of the meeting and the National Covid-19 Vaccine Implementation and Implementation Plan, the target has been set to bring 80 percent of the total population of the country under vaccination.

Initially, the government will spend $ 3 billion or about Tk25, 500 crore. The Department of Health Services and the Finance Division through the ERD have written to various development partners requesting for fund, said a source.

Apart from this, the allocation in the budget will also be increased to address the issue of vaccination and Covid-19 in the next budget.

Immediately after receiving the letter from the government, there was a positive response from the development partners.

The World Bank has already told the ERD that Bangladesh was on the list of 10 countries that had applied for loans from the $ 600 crore fund they had set up to buy corona vaccines.

ERD Additional Secretary Shahabuddin Patwari said Bangladesh had asked for a loan of $ 500 crore from the World Bank to buy vaccines. There has been a positive response from the World Bank. Hopefully, this loan money will come to the country soon.

According to Economic Relation Division (ERD) sources the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced the largest loan assistance to buy Covid-19 vaccine. About $ 1 billion will be given to buy the vaccine from the company, which is a loan assistance of about Tk8,500 crore. The ERD is set to sign an agreement with the ADB next month.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said everyone would get coronavirus vaccine. Therefore, the government will spend as much money as needed to buy vaccine.

The next budget also plans to make special allocations for the collection of Covid-19 vaccines and other equipment.

He said the World Bank had approved a $ 50 crore loan from the International Development Association (IDA) for Bangladesh to buy coronavirus vaccine. This is about Tk 4,250 crore.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has announced $ 10 crore loans for Bangladesh to buy vaccines. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has expressed interest in providing loans to protect the people of the country from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mercy Tembon, Country Director of the World Bank in Bangladesh and Bhutan, said Bangladesh had taken immediate steps to prevent COVID-19 by launching a nationwide vaccination programme.

In order to achieve the goals of the immunization programme, it is important for people to get vaccines quickly and equitably. This World Bank funding will strengthen the national health system and ensure rapid vaccine delivery to one-third of Bangladesh's population.

Sources said 80 percent of the people in the country will get free coronavirus vaccine in five steps. The first phase of coronavirus vaccination has already started in Bangladesh.

With the initial success of vaccination, common people of the country are now coming forward to get vaccinated. The number of registrants interested in getting vaccinated is increasing.

By removing the fear of coronation, the common people are returning to economic activities.

As a result, in addition to saving lives, the economic importance of this vaccine is now considered to be much higher. Attempts are being made to buy 4 crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

Earlier, Bangladesh had signed an agreement with the Seram Institute of India to buy 3 crore doses, on the basis of which 70 lakh doses of vaccine were received in the last two months.

Recently, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gave another 12 lakh vaccines to Bangladesh as a gift.

And so far more than 45 lakh people have registered for vaccination. Besides, Bangladesh will get 1.9 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the World Health Organization - which is not enough to meet the demand.





