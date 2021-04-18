Video
Largest C-19 hospital with 50 ICU beds opens today

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The country's largest hospital for Covid-19 at Dhaka North City Corporation's Mohakhali market will be operational from today with a 50-bed intensive care unit facility initially.
Brig General AKM Nasir Uddin, director of the hospital, said, "We are running the hospital partially with
50- bed ICU facilities. We are expecting full-fledged operation by April 29 with appointing more manpower and arranging other facilities."
The dedicated hospital will have 212 ICUs and 250 high dependency units with 540 isolated high care rooms for Covid-19 patients.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque is expected to inaugurate the hospital. Hospital sources said more than 500 Covid-19 patients will receive high-flow oxygen support at a time at the hospital.
It will be maintained by the Bangladesh Armed Forces. However, the Ministry of Health will assist in the operation of the hospital by giving 500 doctors, 600 nurses and 600 staff and medicines and equipment.
Until now, this empty market was used as a corona isolation center and corona testing lab for foreign bound people. Asked how the services would be provided after launching as a hospital, Nasir Uddin said, "These will not be closed. There will be a separate place for these."


