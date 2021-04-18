

Goodbye sweet girl of celluloid

People from all walks of life said their goodbyes to the beloved actress with flowers, heartfelt messages and a funeral prayer. Social media came alight with the long-treasured pictures of Kabori, rekindling her legacy in Bangladesh's filmdom and social life.

A legion of her fans that she left behind at home and abroad posted teary messages on social media, recollecting their precious moments with the actress in the film industry and beyond.

Kabori was accorded a guard of honour by the Dhaka district administration, ahead of her burial, for her contribution to the 1971 Liberation War. The event was relatively low-key due to the pandemic lockdown.

The mortal remains of Kabori were taken to the graveyard premises around 1 pm Saturday. Several organisations, including Sammilita Sangskritik Jote and Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti, and Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam paid tribute to her at the graveyard premises.

Kabori was one of those iconic Bangladesh cinema women, whose talent, charisma and beauty set screens alight over three decades.

The two-time National Film Award winner had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on

Apr 5 and was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.

She was moved into intensive care at Sheikh Russel hospital on Apr 8, as her condition worsened. She had also been suffering from kidney ailments and the coronavirus infection left her lungs severely damaged. The 71-year-old filmmaker and former MP breathed her last at the Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have led the nation in paying tribute to the movie goddess.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah have expressed their condolences over the passing of Kabori. The speaker prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and offered her sympathy to the bereaved family and well-wishers of the acting legend.

Kabori started her acting at the age of 13 with renowned filmmaker Subhas Dutta's 'Shutorang' in 1964.

She captured moviegoers with her spellbinding performances and left them entranced with her looks.

In a career spanning three decades, she also made her mark in films such as 'Neel Akasher Neeche', 'Mainamati', 'Dheu-er Por Dheu', 'Porichoy', 'Odhikar', 'Beiman', 'Abak Prithibi', 'Sonali Akash', and 'Deep Nebhe Nai'.

From Meena Pal to Kabori: The "Mishti meye", sweet girl, of silver screen Sarah Begum Kabari was born in 1952 to father Krishna Das Paul and mother Labonno Prova Pal.

Krishna Das Paul's was married twice and had two daughters and two sons from a previous marriage. Labonno Prova Pal was his second wife and together the couple gave birth to five sons and four daughters. Even though the siblings had different mothers they all used to sing and dance together. Meena Pal was also an important part of the gaieties of the fun-loving siblings and was everyone's favourite in the family.

The whole family lived in Firingibazar of Chittagong and Meena Pal used to study at Al Koron school. She studied there till fourth grade and then later her mother transferred her to JM Sen high school. There she started to take part in various school plays during their cultural programmes. Meena acted as boy in their school plays.

Growing up Meena's family had no television inside their house. They were only able to listen to songs through their radio. They used to sing and dance to music and their father always encouraged them to pursue their passion. Meena used to take dance lessons from Runu Biswas. While they pursued arts and culture, the siblings also pursued their studies diligently.

The young 13 year old Meena Pal was just enjoying growing up in a cultural environment. She did not have the slightest idea that she would one day become the biggest name in the film industry.

Noted actor Subhash Dutta was looking for a young and innocent face to star with him in the film "Sutarang."

Satya Saha, the legendary music director suggested the name of a girl called Meena Pal who lived in Chittagong. The music director felt the young Meena would fit the image of the character "Zarina".

Subhash Dutta and Satya Saha immediately flew to Chittagong to contact Dr Kamal, who was a close friend of Kabori's father. Subhash Dutta and Satya Saha went to her house but found that the young girl was staying in Mymemsingh at the time.

Saddened not meet the actress, Subhash Dutta and Satya Saha returned to Dhaka. When the family returned to Chittagong, Kabori's father contacted Satya Saha. This time the legendary music director did not go there and instead asked Dr Kamal to send some pictures of Meena.

There was no news after that and Kabori believed that the director didn't like her image. Soon, Subhash Dutta informed the family that Kabori had been selected for the part and that she needs to immediately come to Dhaka for the screen test. Apparently the veteran actor was enamoured with the beautiful smile of Meena Pal's.

The young actress felt bad to leave behind her parents, especially her mother. Kabori's mother was not keen on letting her 13 year old leave her whole family to do a movie shot in Dhaka. Fortunately her father came to her rescue and convinced her mother that if she didn't like it there, she could come home immediately.

The actress left Chittagong on a train and moved to the famous Beauty Boarding of old Dhaka. On that same day, the young actress met the noted actor Subhash Dutta. She was all dressed up in an orange frock and Subhash told the actress to change into a sari quickly.

The actress changed into a sari and was then told to take the voice test. There, Subhash faced an obstacle as Meena was delivering her dialogues in Chatgaiya accent, which was a problem because Subhash's heroine has to speak in proper Bengali accent.

In an interview, the actress fondly recalled the memory. "I kept on repeating the dialogues the way Subhash dada wanted me to recite. I tried to grasp the accent by looking into his eyes and listening to his advice. Finally, I was selected for the role of Zarina and then came the next challenge of finding a proper name for me."

"Syed Shamsul Haque asked the team to find a proper name for me. Whatever name they would come up with had already been used by others, while other names were not liked by Subhash dada. They came up with Kabori, although others did not like it. The directors and the crew members were trying to between between two names, before finally settling on Kabori. And from then onwards, I became Kabori from Meena Pal," the actress added.







